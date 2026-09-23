Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, took measures against branches of Iran’s Bank Melli operating in the country, including a ban on financial transactions with Iran.

According to the central bank, the measures followed violations involving non-compliance with UAE regulations, legislation and supervisory decisions, including requirements related to combating money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

Under the new restrictions, Bank Melli Iran branches in the UAE are prohibited from conducting financial transactions to or from Iran, including trade financing and money transfers.

In August 2026, the United States introduced new measures targeting Iran’s commercial partners and sanctioned the manager of Bank Melli’s Dubai branch. Last month, the UAE also announced the suspension of trade and financial exchanges with Tehran.