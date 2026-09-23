Shafaq News- Saladin

Mahdi Taqi Al-Amarli, head of the Badr parliamentary bloc and a member of parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, has submitted his resignation from both Iraq’s parliament and the Badr Organization, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Amarli formally notified Badr Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri and the organization’s members in a letter, without specifying a reason for his resignation, according to the source.

He expressed respect for Al-Amiri and his colleagues and apologized for any shortcomings during his time with Badr, which he called an important chapter in his life, adding that leaving his political and parliamentary roles would not alter his regard for its leadership and members.

Formal procedures to accept Al-Amarli’s resignation and end his parliamentary membership have yet to be completed. Shafaq News was unable to immediately obtain comment from him or Badr officials on the reasons behind the move.