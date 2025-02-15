Iran restores Mashhad-Najaf direct flights

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Homa Airlines, will resume direct flights between Mashhad and Najaf next Tuesday.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the airline will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Fridays. Flight 673 will depart from Mashhad at 17:10 local time, while the return flight, numbered 672, will leave Najaf at 20:30 local time, arriving at Mashhad’s Hashemi Nejad International Airport.

Shahid Hashemi Nejad Airport, covering 540 hectares, is Iran’s second-busiest airport after Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.