Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authorized Iraqi Airways to operate passenger services between Iraq and Iran under strict restrictions on routes, travelers and cargo.

Under License No. IA-2026-1516078-1, the flights must depart from and return to Najaf International Airport and may carry only Iranian nationals traveling as religious pilgrims. Cargo is limited to personal baggage and items necessary for flight safety.

The authorization excludes bulk cash, cargo intended for Iranian intelligence, military or law enforcement bodies, and blocked persons, including those affiliated with the Iranian government. People affiliated with Iran-aligned armed groups are also barred from the flights.

The license remains valid until the authorized transactions are completed or Oct. 28, 2026, whichever comes first. OFAC may revoke or modify it, including if Iraq fails to uphold its commitment to restrict Iranian flights from entering or transiting Iraqi airspace, other than services permitted under the authorization.

Iraqi Airways must report to OFAC within 10 business days after the license expires, providing the total number of passengers carried, their names and passport numbers, as well as its total spending in Iran on fuel, maintenance and other airport-related services.

Read more: Source: US approves Najaf exemption for Iran flights