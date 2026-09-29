Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi weightlifter Ali Ammar lifted 219kg in the men’s +110kg snatch at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, surpassing the International Weightlifting Federation’s 218kg senior world standard.

Ammar, who represented Iraq at the Paris 2024 Olympics and finished sixth, entered the Games as one of the country’s leading medal hopes after a preparation program supported by the Iraqi National Olympic Committee. The 22-year-old previously set junior world records in the snatch and total at the Paris 2024 Olympics.