Shafaq News- Erbil

Iran launched a series of drone strikes on bases, positions and camps belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), Karim Parweizi, a senior party figure, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The strikes took place between 2:00 a.m. and 2:42 a.m., hitting the group's positions from two directions. Three drones entered the KDPI's camp and headquarters in Balissan, while drones targeting the Jezhnikan camp were intercepted and detonated in the air before reaching their targets.

The strikes caused no casualties, according to Parweizi. He also noted that Iranian missile and drone attacks on camps housing party members' families, as well as its health and education centers, had surpassed 156 since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism agency (Kurdistan CT) reported that Global Coalition forces had shot down 10 explosive-laden drones over Erbil and its outskirts.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for combined missile and drone strikes on US bases in Erbil. The IRGC reported that the attacks destroyed a maintenance facility and technical equipment storage sites and disabled the control system for a US surveillance balloon. It also maintained that fuel tanks caught fire at one base and that an unspecified number of US personnel were killed.