Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will send Asian Games silver medalist Mustafa Dagher as its sole athletics competitor to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Iraqi Athletics Federation said on Wednesday.

Federation Executive Director Zaidoun Jawad told Shafaq News that Dagher will compete in the men’s discus after domestic training and a camp in Germany.

Dagher won silver at the 2018 Asian Games with a throw of 60.09 meters. Jawad said he has since recorded a throw of more than 60 meters and that the federation is optimistic about his chances in Japan.

In July, the Iraqi National Olympic Committee vowed to fund Dagher’s Germany training camp ahead of the Games.

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi and Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.