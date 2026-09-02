Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the overnight US strikes on Iran as severe and indicated that the military campaign would not last long, while outlining some of the targets hit.

In remarks to reporters, Trump claimed Iran had been trying to build a rocket capable of dropping mines and that US forces had destroyed it, noting that Tehran had attempted to rebuild radar and missile systems.

“The attack last night was very violent, and we are ready to launch another attack whenever we want,” Trump said, stressing, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

He also claimed that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz. “We take out many ships every day loaded with millions of barrels of oil through the strait, and we do it without problems in most cases.”

Earlier Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had completed a wave of strikes targeting Iranian military sites and capabilities. According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted sites belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including air-defense and radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.