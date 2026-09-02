Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi anti-narcotics forces from Nineveh province seized 50 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and arrested three suspects, including a foreign national, in a cross-border operation carried out with authorities in a neighboring country, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said.

In the first half of 2026, security forces broke up 378 trafficking networks, 59 of them operating internationally, and seized more than 1,977 kilograms of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. Courts issued 3,553 drug-related convictions in the same period, including 58 death sentences and 236 life terms.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation