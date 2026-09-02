Shafaq News- Wasit

Lawyer Hazem Mazen al-Badri filed a formal complaint with the head of the Public Prosecution Office in Wasit on Wednesday, seeking legal proceedings and the summoning of Badr Organization Secretary-General and Coordination Framework leader Hadi al-Amiri over remarks concerning Iraq’s 2019 Tishreen protests.

According to the complaint, al-Badri cited a widely circulated video in which al-Amiri said that “the resistance bravely stood against the Tishreen strife and preserved the state and the political system.”

Al-Badri said the remarks raised questions requiring a judicial investigation into the actions carried out by groups referred to as the “resistance” and whether they were involved in attacking or suppressing protesters or causing deaths and injuries during the demonstrations.

Iraq’s Tishreen protest movement began in October 2019 with demonstrations in Baghdad and several southern provinces. Clashes during the protests left hundreds dead and thousands wounded among protesters and security forces, drawing widespread international condemnation and concern.

Read more: Six years post-Tishreen uprising: Sacrifices outweigh political gain