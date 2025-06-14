Iraq’s Fatah Alliance backs Iranian retaliation against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Amiri, a key figure in the Iraqi Iran-aligned Coordination Framework (CF), endorsed Tehran’s missile response to Israeli strikes.

In a statement, al-Amiri condemned the recent Israeli operation as a “cowardly assault” and a sign of what he described as the “Zionist project’s failure to confront the Axis of Resistance,” an Iran-led regional alliance comprising groups including Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, and Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah).

He reaffirmed Iran’s right to retaliate, calling the response a “legitimate and moral duty,” and warned that remaining silent would amount to complicity.

“We hold the US fully responsible for the Israeli violation of Iraqi airspace,” al-Amiri added, urging the Iraqi government to take immediate steps to prevent further incursions.

He also called on Muslims worldwide to adopt a unified stance against what he labeled as a shared adversary that “recognizes no borders, sects, or nations.”

Al-Amiri stressed that the Palestinian issue remains central despite growing normalization efforts in the region. “Palestine remains at the heart of the struggle,” he noted, describing normalization as betrayal.

His comments follow Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion on Friday, a sweeping air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites across multiple provinces, including Tehran, Hamedan, East Azerbaijan, and Kermanshah. Some strikes also hit residential areas, resulting in civilian casualties.

In response, Iran initiated Operation Truthful Promise 3, firing over 100 ballistic missiles at Israeli territory and vowing further retaliation.