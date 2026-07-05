Three Iraqi officers wounded in Basra drug raid

Shafaq News- Basra

Three security personnel were injured during a raid on a suspected drug dealer’s hideout in southern Iraq’s Basra province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The operation, carried out by the National Security Service, targeted a drug dealer who had been released from prison two years ago. He escaped during the exchange of fire.

Since the beginning of 2026, Iraq has seized more than 1.697 tons of narcotics, while courts have issued 42 death sentences and 357 life imprisonment rulings against convicted traffickers.

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