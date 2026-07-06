Iraq cracks 378 drug rings in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities dismantled 378 drug trafficking networks during the first half of 2026, including 59 international groups, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs noted that it launched 17 operations outside Iraq and coordinated with international partners through five information-sharing points. It also seized 1,977 kilograms and 522 grams of various narcotic substances

Security forces killed three drug traffickers and wounded 21 others. The directorate reported that one of its personnel was killed and 26 others were wounded during the same period.

3,553 people were convicted in drug-related cases, including 58 death sentences and 236 life sentences.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation