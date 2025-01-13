Exclusive: Iraqi ex-Defense Minister reflects on 2014 Nineveh tragedy

Shafaq News/ On Monday, former Defense Minister and current Member of Parliament for Nineveh, Khaled Al-Obaidi, unveiled the reasons behind the fall of Mosul in 2014, contrasting the situation with the current security environment.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Obaidi attributed the fall of Mosul (the capital of Nineveh province) in 2014 to the "corrupt and sectarian" nature of the security forces stationed in Nineveh, noting that "the current security forces are completely different from those in place before ISIS."

Al-Obaidi pointed out that Nineveh is witnessing an unprecedented level of cooperation between security forces and citizens.

“Before 2014, the primary concern of the security forces was financially extorting the people of Mosul and pursuing them with fabricated charges, rather than focusing on their real duty of pursuing and combating terrorism,” he claimed.

“This bad treatment created a significant rift between the two sides, making each see the other as an enemy," he continued.

Nineveh is located on the Iraqi-Syrian border where the situation remains critical, given its proximity to conflict zones. Securing this border is integral to combating cross-border terrorism and maintaining stability in the region.

The fall of the regime in Syria has further complicated the security landscape, posing ongoing challenges to Iraqi and regional security forces.

However, the Head of the Supreme Security Committee in Nineveh, Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, announced last month that Nineveh is safe, and “there are no grounds for fear or concern about security breaches.”

Detailing the security measure implemented, Al-Dakhil emphasized that the border is being fortified with unprecedented measures, including a 3-meter-high concrete wall, trenches, thermal cameras, and barbed wire.

“These efforts are supported by Iraqi forces, including border guards, the army, federal police, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), ensuring control over the border areas,” he revealed.

Additionally, intelligence and security services have played a key role in enhancing security in Nineveh and along the Syrian border.