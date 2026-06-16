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Drone hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Erbil

Drone hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Erbil
2026-06-16T20:28:53+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone struck the Zewi Spi camp in the Koysinjaq district of Erbil province on Tuesday, according to a senior official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI).

Karim Parwezi, a member of the party’s leadership, told Shafaq News that the drone exploded on a house inside the camp, causing significant material damage to the building, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported among camp residents.

No group has claimed responsibility for the strike, while authorities have not yet released further details regarding the incident.

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