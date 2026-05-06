Drone attack hits Iranian opposition camp near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone and missile attack targeted an Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, causing material damage, while another drone was shot down northeast of the city.

Karim Parweizi, a senior figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told Shafaq News that the Zwi Spay camp in Koya district came under attack by drones and missiles.

The assault caused material losses, he noted, adding that drones could still be heard flying over the camp after the strike.

Separately, a local source told Shafaq News that Global Coalition aircraft intercepted and shot down a drone near the outskirts of Shaqlawa, northeast of Erbil.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Yesterday, a drone strike targeted al-Sulaymaniyah’s Surdash camp, which houses families of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Biban district.

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