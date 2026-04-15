Drone strike hits KDPI headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack on Wednesday targeted a headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a senior party member told Shafaq News.

Karim Parwizi said the strike hit a site in the Degala area without causing casualties.

No details were released on damage or those responsible, and authorities have yet to issue an official account of the incident.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon