Shafaq News- Gaza

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the killing of Izz al-Din al-Beik, a member of its military council and commander of its Northern Brigade in the Gaza Strip, in an Israeli operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had earlier announced al-Beik’s killing.

Four Palestinians were also killed in Israeli strikes targeting the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza and the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the death toll since the October 11, 2025 ceasefire had reached 1,422, with 4,996 people wounded and 834 bodies recovered. The ministry put the cumulative death toll since the start of the war at 74,023.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said there had been repeated attempts by Netanyahu’s government to undermine efforts to maintain the Gaza ceasefire.

Israel’s Channel 12, citing Israeli security officials, reported that a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip was unavoidable.

In the occupied West Bank, the Jerusalem Awqaf Department said 966 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the morning.

#صورة | من اقتحام المستوطنين لمنطقة باب المغاربة بالقدس المحتلة، في رابع أيام ما يسمى بـ "عيد العُرش" اليهودي. https://t.co/ViymofVGEH — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the United Nations said more than 6,500 Palestinians have been displaced in the West Bank since 2023 due to settler attacks and Israeli restrictions, while the International Committee of the Red Cross called for urgent protection for residents and an end to repeated violence.