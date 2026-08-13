Israeli operations and settler attacks intensify across Gaza, West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli military operations and settler attacks were reported across Gaza and the West Bank on Thursday, as Gaza’s Health Ministry put the Palestinian death toll since October 2023 at 73,389, with 174,266 injured.

In Gaza City, Palestinian media outlets reported that Jamal Abu Kamil, director of police in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood.

#عاجل | وزارة الداخلية في غزة تعلن اغتيال مدير شرطة محافظة غزة في استهداف الاحتلال مركبته في شارع الرشيد https://t.co/gv9eLlCbzr — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) August 13, 2026

In the West Bank, Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests in several areas, while separate attacks by Israeli settlers targeted Palestinian communities. In Qusra, south of Nablus, Israeli forces deployed amid an ongoing confrontation involving settlers and Palestinian residents. Palestinian media reported that several families had been surrounded by settlers, restricting their access to supplies. Israeli forces also conducted arrest operations in Qalqilya and other West Bank areas, according to Palestinian media outlets.

قوات الاحتلال تواصل اقتحام بلدة قُصرة جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/nBOCflBiRD — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 13, 2026

Near Bethlehem, settlers attacked Palestinian property in Minya, with Palestinian reports saying more than 100 sheep were stolen and over 100 olive trees uprooted. Two Palestinians were reported injured.

Separately, a Palestinian family in Al-Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah was forced to leave a four-story building housing three families ahead of its planned demolition by Israeli authorities.

In the northern West Bank, settlers moved to re-establish the Ganim settlement east of Jenin, two decades after Israel evacuated it under its 2005 disengagement. Israeli forces restricted access to the area as Israeli officials attended activities at the site.

Illegal Jewish settlers re-establish Ganim settlement 21 years after Israel's 2005 withdrawal——▪️Illegal Jewish settlers on Thursday re-established the Ganim settlement on privately owned Palestinian land east of Jenin, 21 years after it was evacuated under Israel's 2005… pic.twitter.com/aW81Qyuy3U — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) August 13, 2026

Last month, Hamas and other Palestinian factions agreed to a draft framework for gradually placing weapons in Gaza under Palestinian control, linking the process to Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and a broader political settlement for the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, ruled out withdrawing Israeli troops until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the proposed framework, calling for Israel to continue its military campaign in Gaza while encouraging Palestinian emigration.