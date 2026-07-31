Israel rejects Gaza arms roadmap

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday rejected the Board of Peace’s Gaza arms roadmap, calling it “not acceptable” and demanding continued killings in the enclave and the encouragement of emigration.

Ben Gvir argued that halting assassinations would allow Hamas to regroup, declaring that “Israel must win.” Earlier this week, he was also the only Israeli cabinet member to oppose deploying an international stabilization force in Gaza.

The Board of Peace had stated that a timetable and implementation mechanisms must be completed within 14 days of approval by all parties. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would then assume civilian governance and security responsibilities, followed by Hamas and other factions placing their weapons under its control.

No arms would be transferred to Israel or another non-Palestinian party, and an International Verification Committee, supported by the stabilization force, would monitor compliance, with each phase contingent on completing the previous one. The plan links the registration and storage of heavy weapons, dismantling of tunnels and arms depots, and transfer of Gaza’s administration to a phased Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas insists that implementation requires an end to military operations and a withdrawal, while Israel maintains that disarmament must come first.

Gaza Attacks Continue

Meanwhile, one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza, according to local reports. Israel did not immediately identify the target.

A day earlier, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 2,276 families, comprising 8,858 people, had been entirely killed and removed from the civil registry since October 2023.

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Al-Zawayda, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/HG7L9TJ7k7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 31, 2026

West Bank Clashes

Israeli soldiers shot a driver in the neck in Beita, south of Nablus. The military claimed he had opened fire and accelerated toward troops, while footage published locally appears to show his vehicle moving normally along a village street.

Reports also said settlers vandalized the grave of famous slain Palestinian fighter Mohammed Al-Juneidi in the nearby village of Al-Juneid, entered Sair near Hebron, and confronted residents in Tal.

Settler violence has increased around Nablus after four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed near Tal on July 24. Settlers subsequently attacked several villages and set fire to mosques and other property.