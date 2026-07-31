AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66

Shafaq News- Milan

AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi passed away on Friday at the age of 66, prompting tributes across football for the defender who spent his entire professional career with the Rossoneri and captained them through one of the club’s greatest eras.

Milan confirmed his death, stating that the club’s history was “in tears” and that Baresi’s example and integrity would remain part of its identity alongside his retired No. 6 shirt. The club did not announce a cause of death.

United in remembrance ❤️In Perth, Rúben Amorim, his staff and the entire team observed a minute of silence in memory of Franco Baresi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Btbhv017tM — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

Baresi underwent surgery in August 2025 to remove a pulmonary nodule and later received immunotherapy treatment, according to Milan. He remained the club’s honorary vice-president and appeared publicly in February as a torchbearer during the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Maldini Leads Football Tributes

Former teammate Paolo Maldini described Baresi as the greatest player he had played alongside and credited his former captain with teaching him leadership, loyalty and perseverance.

“You protected me when I was a child, guided me as a young man, and inspired me as an adult,” Maldini wrote, adding, “We will miss you, Captain.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remembered Baresi as one of the country’s greatest sporting champions and an example of seriousness, loyalty and dedication. The Italian Football Federation also mourned his death, with President Giovanni Malagl describing him as a legend who entered the hearts of millions and announcing that Italy would commemorate him at forthcoming matches.

Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Real Madrid were among the clubs issuing condolences, while former Inter captain Javier Zanetti hailed him as an icon, captain and legend.

Official Statement: Passing of Franco Baresi — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 31, 2026

Twenty Years with AC Milan

Born in Travagliato on May 8, 1960, Baresi entered Milan’s first team during the 1977–78 season and remained with the club until retiring in 1997.

He made a club-record 719 official appearances and won six Serie A titles, three European Cups or Champions Leagues, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Super Cups.

Baresi stayed with Milan through two relegations to Serie B in the early 1980s and helped the club return to the top flight on both occasions. He later captained the Rossoneri for 15 seasons and became the defensive leader of the teams built by Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello.

Alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti, he anchored a back line renowned for coordinated pressing, a high defensive line and the offside trap. Milan won successive European Cups in 1989 and 1990, added the Champions League in 1994 and completed a 58-match unbeaten Serie A run under Capello.

Baresi finished second to teammate Marco van Basten in the 1989 Ballon d’Or, an unusually high placing for a defender.

Meanwhile, he earned 81 caps for Italy and scored once. He was part of the squad that won the 1982 World Cup, helped Italy finish third in 1990 and captained the team to the 1994 final.

His performance against Brazil in the 1994 final became one of the defining moments of his career. Returning 25 days after knee surgery, he played the full 120 minutes and helped Italy hold Brazil to a goalless draw before the shootout.

Baresi missed Italy’s opening penalty, with Brazil winning 3–2, but his recovery and display in Pasadena reinforced his reputation as one of football’s greatest defenders.

Milan Retires Baresi’s No. 6

Baresi retired in 1997 after 20 seasons with Milan, which withdrew his No. 6 shirt and made him the first player in club history to receive the distinction. He later remained closely connected to the Rossoneri as honorary vice-president.

His career linked Milan’s relegation and recovery in the early 1980s with its rise to European dominance under Sacchi and Capello. Beyond the trophies, Baresi became a symbol of loyalty and helped redefine the sweeper as a defender who could organize the back line, regain possession and begin attacks.