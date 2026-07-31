Six tremors hit Iraq’s Kirkuk in one day

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Kirkuk recorded its sixth tremor within 24 hours on Friday evening, measuring 3.5 and occurring 35 kilometers east of the city, according to the province’s seismic monitoring center.

The tremor followed five others recorded between Thursday night and Friday evening. A specialist told Shafaq News that the fourth measured 3.4, while the third ranged between 3.7 and 4.0.

Residents felt one of the earlier tremors across several parts of the province. No casualties or material damage were reported, while specialists continued monitoring and analyzing the activity.