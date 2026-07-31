Egypt rejects report blaming Iran for Damietta attack

Shafaq News- Cairo

Egyptian Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan on Friday rejected a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed Egyptian officials as blaming Iran for the Damietta Port drone attack.

Rashwan told Al-Arabiya that Cairo would determine responsibility only after the official investigation is completed, stressing that any findings would be announced by the competent state authorities.

He had also described Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s denial of involvement as “worthy of attention and consideration,” while reaffirming that Egypt’s position would depend exclusively on the investigation’s findings.

An unidentified drone caused fires aboard two gas vessels at Damietta Port on July 29, according to Egypt’s cabinet, and emergency and firefighting teams contained the blaze without casualties. The Wall Street Journal then reported that Egypt held Iran responsible and viewed the attack as an attempt to widen the regional conflict, citing two unnamed Egyptian officials.

Iran denied involvement, with Araghchi warning against Israeli plots and false-flag operations aimed at undermining regional peace.