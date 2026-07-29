Drone attacks hit two LNG vessels in Egypt

Shafaq News- Cairo

Two liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels caught fire after separate drone attacks at Egypt's Damietta Port, maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Wednesday.

A Bermuda-flagged Greek LNG tanker was struck by at least one drone while docked at the Mediterranean port. A Marshall Islands-flagged LNG storage vessel owned and operated by US-based Energos Infrastructure also sustained a direct hit from at least one drone while moored at the port.

Earlier today, Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that a fire had broken out aboard two regasification and LNG storage vessels but did not identify the vessels.

The extent of the damage and those responsible for the attack were not immediately clear.