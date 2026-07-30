Houthis deny involvement in attack on vessels in Egypt

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) on Thursday denied any involvement in the attack that targeted two gas vessels at Egypt's Damietta Port a day earlier.

According to Saba News Agency and Al Masirah TV, both operated by the Houthis, a source at the Foreign Ministry of the government in Sanaa dismissed “reports alleging that Yemen had targeted a vessel at the Egyptian port.” The source added that "Yemen's position is clear, declared, and explicit," asserting that the group's military operations are directed only at Saudi Arabia over “the kingdom's blockade and continued military campaign against Yemen.”

He reaffirmed that navigation in the Red Sea remains safe, arguing that “there is no justification for concerns Saudi Arabia is attempting to promote.”

Earlier today, Egypt's Cabinet said the fire in the vessels was caused by a drone attack, noting that no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.