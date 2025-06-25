Israeli military intercepts suspected drone from Yemen

Shafaq News – Tel Aviv

Israel’s military said on Wednesday it had intercepted a drone believed to have been launched from Yemen, without it entering Israeli airspace or triggering alarms.

🔴اعترض سلاح الجو قبل قليل طائرة مسيرة أطلقت كما يبدو من اليمن. المسيرة لم تخترق الاجواء الاسرائيلية ولم يتم تفعيل انذارات — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 25, 2025

Israeli Channel 12 also reported the interception, confirming the drone originated from Yemen and was heading toward Israel.

The announcement came a day after Adel Rajeh, a member of the Executive Committee of Anti-Aggression Parties affiliated with the Houthis (Ansarallah), reiterated Yemen’s stance in support of Gaza.

Rajeh said Yemen’s commitment to what he described as resisting "ongoing American and Israeli aggression" would persist. “The support pathway is ongoing. The air and sea blockade remains in place,” he said, adding that “the coming days will witness an escalation in military operations until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is fully lifted.”

Since October 2023, Yemen’s Houthi forces have launched several military operations targeting Israel, positioning them as part of a broader regional campaign in solidarity with Gaza.