Israel intercepts wave of Houthi drones over south

The Israeli army said on Monday its air defenses intercepted several drones launched from Yemen.

🔴اعترض سلاح الجو قبل قليل مسيرة أطلقت من اليمن. تم تفعيل انذارات وفق السياسة المتبعة — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 8, 2025

Sirens sounded in Eilat as the military downed one drone, followed minutes later by the interception of three more over southern Israel. No casualties or damage were reported.

🚨Sirens sounding in southern Israel due to a hostile aircraft infiltration🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 8, 2025

The incident came less than 24 hours after a Houthi (Ansarallah) drone struck the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport near Eilat (Um Al-Rashrash), injuring eight people. Authorities reopened the facility following security checks.

The Houthis, allied with Iran, have intensified long-range drone attacks in recent weeks, claiming solidarity with Gaza, where the Israeli war has killed more than 63,000 people — mostly women and children — since October 7.

