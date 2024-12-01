Houthis claim hypersonic missile attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen's Houthi group launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel, shortly after Israeli authorities announced intercepting "a missile launched from Yemen."

In a statement, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah, Yahya Saree, said that “Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a vital target in the occupied area of Yaffa [Tel Aviv] with a hypersonic missile, type Palestine 2.”

Earlier, the Israeli army issued a statement saying it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it breached Israeli airspace.

Missile debris fell inside Israeli territory, although no significant damage was reported. Emergency services said four people sustained minor injuries while fleeing to shelters during the sirens, the Times of Israel reported.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Iran-backed Houthi group has continued to launch missiles and drones at Israel in "solidarity with the Palestinians."

Following the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on Tuesday, which took effect early Wednesday, the Houthi group announced it would continue its attacks on Israel.