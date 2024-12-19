Israel strikes Houthi military targets in Yemen, leaving deaths

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israel announced it carried out "precision strikes" on military targets of Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), including ports and energy infrastructure in the capital, Sana’a, resulting in casualties.

The Israeli army stated, "Following approval of the attack plans by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Air Force warplanes conducted a series of strikes on Houthi military targets along the western coastal sector and deep inside Yemen."

The army added that the Houthi regime repeatedly attacked Israel with drones and surface-to-surface missiles, claiming that "most were successfully intercepted."

It also accused the Houthis of operating over the past year under Iranian direction and funding, in cooperation with Iraqi factions, with the goal of "targeting Israel, destabilizing regional stability, and disrupting international maritime navigation,” vowing to "target anyone who poses a threat to Israeli citizens, wherever required."

In turn, Yemeni medical sources reported the deaths of 10 workers as a result of strikes on the Salif port in Hodeidah and the Ras Isa oil facility in western Yemen.

The Yemeni Military Media announced on its official platform that an "important" statement from the Yemeni armed forces would be released in the coming hours.

In a related development, Ansarallah announced, on Wednesday, that they have targeted 216 cargo ships linked to Israel since the start of their support operations for Gaza, which has been under Israeli assault for over 14 months, vowing to continue their operations “until the aggression [Israel] stops and the blockade on Gaza is lifted."