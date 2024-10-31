US-British airstrikes target Hodeidah of Yemen; No casualties reported

Shafaq News/ The US and British forces conducted airstrikes targeting a site near Hodeidah University in Yemen's Al-Hawak district, according to Ansarallah-affiliated Al-Masirah TV Channe;

No casualties were reported.

Following Hamas's “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation against Israel on October 7, 2023, Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansarallah,) pledged support for Palestinian factions and pledged to prevent vessels bound for or linked to Israel from traversing the Red Sea. The Houthis also targeted US and British vessels, citing their response to Western airstrikes and support for Israel.

These near-daily Houthi assaults have forced shipping companies to reroute vessels around Africa, a longer and more costly path.

In December 2023, the US announced a coalition of 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, to counter Houthi missile and drone threats in the Red Sea. The initiative is coordinated by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

The latest attack occurred earlier this month when CENTCOM announced that it had conducted multiple strikes against Houthi weapons storage sites “to degrade the Houthi's capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on international commercial shipping and on US, coalition, and merchant personnel and vessels in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, and to degrade their ability to threaten regional partners.”