Houthis launch ballistic missile at Israeli Defense Ministry

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement announced, on Saturday, that it had targeted Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

The Houthi Military Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out the military operation using a ballistic missile, Dhu al-Fiqar.

“The missile reached its target with high accuracy, and the interception systems failed to intercept it,” he added.

Earlier today, the Israeli army provided an initial report of sirens sounding in several areas across central Israel following the launch of a projectile from Yemen.

“After the sirens sounded in several locations, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. The sirens were activated according to protocol,” it revealed.

Notably, the Houthis have attacked Israel in "solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza" amid the Israeli war that began on October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 46,800 lives, mostly women and children.