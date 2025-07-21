Houthis strike Israel with drones after Red Sea port bombing

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced Monday it had launched a series of drone attacks on multiple targets inside Israel, including airports and port facilities, in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea port of al-Hudaydah.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated that the operation involved five drones and successfully struck Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, a key facility in the port city of Ashdod, a military site in Jaffa, and the port of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash).

“The operation was a direct response to Israel’s recent aggression against the port of al-Hudaydah,” Saree said, adding that the drones “successfully achieved their targets.”

Earlier today, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the Israeli Air Force had carried out strikes on Houthi infrastructure. The Israeli military stated that the strikes targeted "military installations" used by the Houthis.

The Israeli army also reported intercepting a drone believed to have been launched from Yemen. No alarms were activated under standard protocol.