Israel claims intercepting UAV near Gaza
2025-08-28T10:41:39+00:00

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced that it intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) after it entered airspace near Gaza.

In a post on X, the military said the drone was launched from Yemen and that alerts were triggered in the Bnei Netzarim area during the incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the launch.

