Israel claims intercepting UAV near Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced that it intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) after it entered airspace near Gaza.

In a post on X, the military said the drone was launched from Yemen and that alerts were triggered in the Bnei Netzarim area during the incident.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במרחב עוטף עזה, חיל האוויר יירט כלי טיס בלתי מאוייש ששוגר מתימן — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2025

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the launch.