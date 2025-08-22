Israel claims downing drone from Yemen

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli air force intercepted a drone launched from Yemen by the Houthis (Ansarallah) over southern Israel, the army reported on Friday.

Air raid sirens rang out in several communities near the Gaza and Egyptian borders as the drone was tracked, the military stated, claiming that multiple interception attempts were made before finally downing the aircraft.

חיל-האוויר יירט בהצלחה כלי טיס בלתי מאוייש ששוגר מתימן, בהמשך להתרעות על חדירת כלי טיס בלתי מאויש שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במרחב עוטף עזה. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 22, 2025

The Houthis have not yet issued a statement on the incident.