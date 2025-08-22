Israel claims downing drone from Yemen

Israel claims downing drone from Yemen
2025-08-22T14:20:17+00:00

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli air force intercepted a drone launched from Yemen by the Houthis (Ansarallah) over southern Israel, the army reported on Friday.

Air raid sirens rang out in several communities near the Gaza and Egyptian borders as the drone was tracked, the military stated, claiming that multiple interception attempts were made before finally downing the aircraft.

The Houthis have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon