Drone strike on Eilat: Dozens injured

At least 20 were injured, some in critical condition, in a drone strike that targeted a tourist center in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service.

The Israeli army confirmed that the drone had infiltrated Israeli airspace from Yemen before exploding during interception attempts over Eilat.

This marks the second drone attack on tourist sites in the city within a week. On September 19, the Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for a similar strike, hitting a hotel in the city and causing direct damage.