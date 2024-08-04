Houthis down a $30-million US drone in northern Yemen

Shafaq News/ An American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down over Yemen a short earlier today.

Al-Mayadeen media outlet says the $30-million drone was intercepted over the Houthi-controlled Saada Governate in northern Yemen.

Earlier today, security officials said a suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarallah group struck a container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden in what was likely the first assault by the group since Israeli airstrikes targeted them last month.

The Houthis have offered no explanation for the two-week pause in their attacks on shipping through the Red Sea corridor. The attacks have seen similar slowdowns since the assaults began in November over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Iran-aligned Houthis vowed a “military response” to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week in an attack by Israel.