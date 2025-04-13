Yemen: Houthis shoot down 19th US drone

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) announced, on Sunday, that its air defenses had shot down a “hostile” US MQ-9 drone over the northwestern province of Hajjah.

The incident marks the fourth drone reportedly downed by the group within the past two weeks and the 19th since they started supporting the Palestinian people in their war against Israel.

According to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, the drone was conducting what he described as "hostile missions" in Yemeni airspace when it was targeted by a domestically-produced surface-to-air missile.

The United States has not yet confirmed the downing of the drone.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding regions since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. In response, the US has conducted airstrikes and maritime operations targeting Houthi infrastructure, citing the need to protect international shipping lanes.