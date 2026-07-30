US military rejects Iranian claims on Hormuz transit

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday rejected what it described as three false claims circulated by Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) concerning recent military operations and maritime security in the Gulf.

CENTCOM disputed reports that commercial shipping faced danger while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the real threat to civilian vessels came from the IRGC's "verbal threats and attempted attacks."

Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – three in particular.🚫 FIRST CLAIM: The IRGC (again) claims free and open routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous for commercial… pic.twitter.com/J34ILmDvyk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 30, 2026

Earlier today, a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday for the first time in three weeks, according to Reuters, marking the first reported transit by a Qatari LNG vessel since shipping through the strategic waterway was disrupted. Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that the vessel crossed the strait after complying with "Iranian rules and conditions" for passage.