Sanctions target Mahan Air network across China, India and Russia

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on six entities and individuals supporting Iran's Mahan Air airline, including companies operating in China, India, and Russia.

Among those sanctioned is Shanghai Wings International Logistics, a China-based company whose managing director, Tang Xin, also serves as Mahan Air's general sales agent coordinator in China and as executive director and 50% owner of Shanghai Elite International Travel —another sanctioned entity representing Mahan Air in China. Tang Xin coordinated electronics transfers from China to Iran, according to the Treasury.

Also sanctioned are Skiez Travels and Logistics of India and Air Cargo Pro of Russia, both acting as general sales agents for Mahan Air in their respective countries. Also designated is DadeNegar Startup Studio, described as an IRGC-affiliated front company that used a website to solicit locations of American and Israeli military equipment to support Iranian targeting operations, and received strike requests for US targets in the Middle East in coordination with the IRGC.

"Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.