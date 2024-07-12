Iran's Hakiman Shargh Research faces fresh US sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of new sanctions on Iran, targeting one entity.

According to the Treasury statement, Hakiman Shargh Research company was added to the OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals under Executive Order 13382, freezing assets of weapons of mass destruction proliferators or their supporters.

Established in 1999, the company is headquartered on Azadegan Street in Isfahan, and is subject to secondary sanctions.

Thousands of people and companies, both Iranian and foreign, have been targeted under the sanctions program as Washington has sought to constrain Iran's government and change its behavior, the CRS said in a report last year.

The US says it has concerns about Iran's nuclear program, human rights abuses, and support of groups the US sees as terrorists.

"US sanctions on Iran are arguably the most extensive and comprehensive set of sanctions that the United States maintains on any country," the CRS said.

The new sanctions target dozens of companies based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, the Marshall Islands, as well as entities in Iran and Turkiye.