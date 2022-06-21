Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up to about $28 billion in April

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities increased to $18.934 billion in July.

The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds decreased by 0.59% to reach $28.310 billion. It was $26.203 billion in March 2022, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees by $12.405 billion and short-term guarantees by $15.905 billion.”

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1218.517 trillion), followed by China, with an exposure of $1003.405 trillion at the end of July.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, with a holding worth $612.695 billion.

As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 115.753 billion dollars, followed by Kuwait with 46.134 billion dollars, the UAE (41.739 billion dollars), then Iraq with 28.310 billion dollars, and Oman (5.993 billion dollars).