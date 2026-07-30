Former PM: Force won't solve Iraq's weapons issue

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Using force to limit weapons to the state can lead to fighting among Iraqis and ultimately weaken the state, Former Iraqi Prime Minister and head of Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, Haider Al-Abadi, said on Thursday.

Speaking during the opening session of the Baghdad Council for Dialogue, Al-Abadi pointed out that the constitution clearly stipulates that weapons should be exclusively under state control, noting that every government formed since 2003 has adopted that principle in its governing program with the backing of all major political blocs.

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He condemned “recent violations of Iraq's sovereignty by the United States and Saudi Arabia,” saying that there was no justification for targeting individuals who had no connection to the original incident.

“According to what we have heard from the government, there is still no conclusive evidence that the attack originated from Iraqi territory. The matter requires investigation and verification, especially as there are reports that the Houthis have claimed responsibility for some of those strikes.” He warned that some parties were seeking to draw the region into conflict between states, adding that a regional war is now centered on Iraq.

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Turning to the economy, Al-Abadi said Iraq is facing a “real financial crisis, and economic reform remains particularly difficult “because uncontrolled spending fuels populist expenditure.” He added that oil exports have fallen to about 12% of their normal level for more than four months, while the country had already been under financial pressure before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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