Iran claims strike on US military facility in Bahrain

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's military said on Thursday it had struck Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, a facility used by the US military, claiming to have targeted drones, power generators, navigation systems, and support infrastructure in its latest attack on US forces in the Gulf.

In a statement, the military said the strike formed part of the 26th phase of Operation Thunderbolt, adding that recent attacks on US bases across the region had inflicted significant damage despite American air defenses.

The military described Sheikh Isa as a key US military installation in the Gulf, saying it houses reconnaissance aircraft and maintenance facilities for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.