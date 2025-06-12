“Hybrid” war: Iran navy chief urges cyber warfare boost

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani called for accelerating investment in cyber defense, artificial intelligence (AI), and cognitive warfare, warning that the Islamic Republic faces a “hybrid war” targeting both military and societal structures.

Speaking during a visit to the Northern Fleet and the Fourth Naval Zone on the Caspian Sea, Irani warned that adversaries are increasingly weaponizing cultural and psychological tools. “One of the enemy’s key tactics is exploiting social and cultural crises,” he stated. “We must stay alert and address our vulnerabilities.”

He noted that Iran’s advancements in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), subsurface platforms, and intelligence systems have become “sources of concern” for its adversaries.

Iran’s military doctrine has shifted recently toward addressing multi-domain threats—often described as hybrid or gray-zone warfare. These include cyberattacks, disinformation, economic coercion, and proxy conflicts. Military planners now emphasize resilience in “soft warfare” alongside traditional deterrence.

“We must enhance both software-based capabilities and kinetic power,” Irani stressed. “Boosting our edge in cognitive operations is as vital as upgrading physical systems.”

He also highlighted the growing role of AI and civil defense in Iran’s security planning. “These technologies not only strengthen deterrence—they disorient the enemy and disrupt their decision-making,” he said.

AI has been increasingly featured in Iranian defense strategy as a multiplier in missile guidance, electronic warfare, and predictive intelligence. The country has also expanded civil defense exercises to prepare for drone or cyber-based attacks on infrastructure.

Irani concluded by crediting the navy’s enhanced regional stature to the efforts of its personnel and the backing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has labeled it a “strategic force,” noting that the navy’s role has grown as Tehran deepens its maritime presence in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Red Sea, including joint drills with Russia and China.

“The strategic status of our navy is the result of relentless work,” Irani stated. “With the Supreme Leader’s support, we are committed to advancing our capabilities.”