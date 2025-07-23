Iranian Navy, US destroyer face off in Sea of Oman

Shafaq News – Tehran

An Iranian Navy helicopter intercepted the US destroyer USS Fitzgerald in the Sea of Oman on Wednesday, forcing it to change course and head south.

According to a statement from Iran’s military, the destroyer entered an area monitored by the Iranian Navy’s Third Naval Region around 10:00 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), prompting the rapid deployment of a helicopter operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (NEDAJA). The aircraft hovered over the USS Fitzgerald and delivered a direct radio warning to avoid the zone.

The US crew threatened to target the helicopter if it did not retreat. In response, Iran’s Army Air Defense Command placed the helicopter under full air defense coverage and ordered the US ship to alter its course.

Iranian military reported that the USS Fitzgerald complied, steering away from the area Iran considers under its surveillance and control.

The US Department of Defense has not commented publicly on the incident.

The encounter took place amid heightened tensions in the region following a 12-day conflict in which US forces reportedly bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities.

This latest incident adds to a long history of maritime confrontations between Iranian and American forces in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman. In 2019, Iran shot down a US RQ-4A Global Hawk drone near the Strait of Hormuz, citing an airspace violation.

With US-Iran nuclear talks currently on hold due to the recent hostilities, Iranian officials are scheduled to meet with European diplomats from France, Germany, and the UK in Istanbul on Friday to revive diplomatic efforts.