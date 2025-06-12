Iran orders snap military drills amid nuclear tensions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, ordered the start of a series of military exercises that had not been scheduled for this period.

In a statement, Bagheri explained that the exercises aim to strengthen the armed forces’ defensive and deterrent capabilities while assessing their overall readiness. He also pointed to a revision of the annual military calendar, adding that the upcoming drills will focus on monitoring enemy movements and operational planning.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, with both sides exchanging threats of military action following the failure of nuclear negotiations to produce an agreement. It also follows the latest IAEA report, which raised alarm over Iran's stockpiling of highly enriched uranium and its lack of cooperation with international inspectors.