Al-Sadr urges Iraqis to protest US-Israeli attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Monday called on Iraqis to stage protests in all provinces on April 4 to denounce “US-Israeli aggression.”

In a statement, Al-Sadr urged the protests to remain peaceful and well-organized, stressing the need for unified chants and that only the Iraqi flag be raised.

The call comes amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East, where Israeli and US forces launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, 2026, citing what they described as Iranian threats.

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