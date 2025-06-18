Muqtada al-Sadr urges mass protests against US–Israel actions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist) leader Muqtada al-Sadr urged Iraqis to take to the streets in peaceful, coordinated protests following Friday prayers, condemning what he labeled as “Zionist [Israeli] and American terrorism” and their “colonial expansion.”

Al-Sadr called on citizens in all provinces to participate in unified demonstrations, citing religious, ideological, and humanitarian motives.

He accused Washington and Tel Aviv of committing massacres and launching attacks on regional nations, naming Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Al-Sadr further condemned recent Israeli strikes and the alleged use of Iraqi airspace for foreign military operations, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. “The breach of our internationally protected skies endangers the people, our sanctities, and our national values,” he warned.