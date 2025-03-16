Missile lands in Egypt, Israel investigates possible target

Shafaq News/ A missile launched from Yemen, on Saturday night, landed in Egypt’s southern Sinai Peninsula, approximately 250 kilometers from Israel, according to Israeli media outlets.

The missile landed near the coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, The Times of Israel reported, adding that the Israeli army is investigating whether Israel was the intended target, “although so far is unable to verify this.”

Israeli reports also indicated that the country’s air force has been on high alert in recent days due to alleged heightened threats from Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis), particularly following the start of US military operations in Yemen.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump asserted that the US would not hesitate to retaliate against Houthi attacks, stating, "We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," adding that the Houthis had disrupted one of the world's key maritime trade routes, negatively impacting global commerce and violating the principle of free navigation.

Last week, the Houthis announced the resumption of their blockade on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden in response to the Israeli “violations” of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Houthis had temporarily halted attacks on ships after the agreement between Israel and Hamas, reached on January 19.