US expands hunt for Iranian assets

Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday vowed to pursue Iranian funds worldwide as part of Washington’s “maximum-pressure” campaign against Tehran.

“There is a lot of Iranian money circulating, and we will track it,” Bessent told Fox News.

On July 21, Bessent stated that the Treasury had identified a financier linked to Iran’s leadership and was tracing more than $100 million in properties worldwide.

Washington also sanctioned nine entities and four individuals tied to Iranian financier Babak Zanjani, accusing the network of concealing ownership, laundering revenue, and moving funds through Iran and abroad. The designations covered Zanjani’s Dot One conglomerate, companies supporting the Zedcex and Zedxion digital-asset exchanges, and executives operating in Iran, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Treasury claimed that addresses associated with the exchanges had processed funds for wallets linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Since February 2025, the Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 1,000 Iran-linked people, vessels, and aircraft, targeting oil exports, shadow-banking operations, sanctions-evasion networks, weapons procurement, and shipping.

Iran’s rial has fallen to record lows, while the economy faces inflation exceeding 60% and negative growth, official data showed.